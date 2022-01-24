Webcoin Reaches Market Cap of $13,216.53 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Webcoin has a market cap of $13,216.53 and $794.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Webcoin has traded up 87.3% against the dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00041278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Webcoin is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

