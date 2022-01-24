Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lundin Gold (LUG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG) recently:
- 1/21/2022 – Lundin Gold was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$11.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00.
- 11/25/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$9.32 on Monday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.90 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
