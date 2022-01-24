Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.51 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

