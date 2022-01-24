WesBanco (WSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

