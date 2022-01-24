WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce sales of $4.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.86 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $17.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $20.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.74 billion to $21.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 423.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 71.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $830,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,643. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

