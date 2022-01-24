Whalerock Point Partners LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.14.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $176.50. The company had a trading volume of 158,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,995. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

