Whalerock Point Partners LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.66. 108,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,553,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.99. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $384.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

