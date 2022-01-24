Whalerock Point Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 73.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of CARR traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.22. 65,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

