Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,229 shares during the quarter. Kaleyra accounts for approximately 1.9% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.41% of Kaleyra worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter worth $490,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at $2,938,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 128.8% during the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 467,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 263,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $8.57 on Monday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $357.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.66 million. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $337,964.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,844 shares of company stock worth $1,068,420 in the last ninety days. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

