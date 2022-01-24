Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Has $25.16 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up approximately 4.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $25,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock valued at $55,874,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $364.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.39 and a 200-day moving average of $456.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

