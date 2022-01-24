WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $440.54 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $440.54 million and $7.71 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00022991 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004362 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001697 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.