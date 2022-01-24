Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Buys 75 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.87. 437,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,073,438. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.08.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

