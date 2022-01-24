Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $56.17. 758,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,417,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $236.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

