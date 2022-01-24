Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.46. 127,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,243. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04.

