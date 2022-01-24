Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.29. 746,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720,497. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

