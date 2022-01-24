Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $12.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.32. The company had a trading volume of 242,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,346. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.17 and its 200 day moving average is $319.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $1,696,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,291,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

