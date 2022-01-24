Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $15.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.24. 1,601,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,524,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.70 and its 200-day moving average is $246.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

