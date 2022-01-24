Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $115.00 at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.56.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $104.03. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

