Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 76.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,939,000 after buying an additional 43,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.28.

Shares of WIX opened at $128.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

