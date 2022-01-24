Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 101.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

