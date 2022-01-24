Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

