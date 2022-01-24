Wownero (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Wownero has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $15,818.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0842 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.