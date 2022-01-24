WS Management Lllp Acquires Shares of 10,000 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 105.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,958,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.17.

Z opened at $51.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

