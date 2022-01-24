WS Management Lllp Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

WS Management Lllp lessened its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,643 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

