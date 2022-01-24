WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.33. 483,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WSFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of WSFS Financial worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.