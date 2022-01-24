Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XNCR. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xencor from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Xencor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Xencor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

