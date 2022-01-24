Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XNCR. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xencor from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.60 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Xencor by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Xencor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Xencor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
