Xerox (XRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Xerox has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xerox has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.73.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xerox stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.