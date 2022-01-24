Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,152 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $187.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.05.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

