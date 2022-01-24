YAM Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One YAM coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YAM has traded flat against the US dollar. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YAM Profile

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

