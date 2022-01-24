Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.94

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.94 and last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 4432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 238,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

