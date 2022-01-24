yAxis (YAXIS) Price Hits $1.13 on Exchanges

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $67,491.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yAxis has traded down 64.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.86 or 0.06623278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,087.80 or 0.99949989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006672 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

