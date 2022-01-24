YENTEN Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $91,311.36 and approximately $153.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,640.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.01 or 0.06648349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00299058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.79 or 0.00796339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00065458 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00401653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00249681 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.