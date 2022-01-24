YENTEN (YTN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $153.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, YENTEN has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $91,311.36 and approximately $153.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,640.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.01 or 0.06648349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00299058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.79 or 0.00796339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00065458 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00401653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00249681 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

