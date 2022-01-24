Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.56

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 11801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $967.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 318,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

