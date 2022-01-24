Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $1.82 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

