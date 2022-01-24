Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to announce $2.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADMP shares. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ADMP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 2,110,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,629. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

