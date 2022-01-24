Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce $5.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $16.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $905.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $191.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 63.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

