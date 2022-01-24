Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post sales of $40.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $36.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $149.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $150.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $166.75 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $167.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

FMNB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,435 shares of company stock worth $379,611 in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth $3,875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 110,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 90.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 82,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,841. The stock has a market cap of $534.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.