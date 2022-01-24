Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. GoDaddy also reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.37.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

