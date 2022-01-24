Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to announce $4.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $5.00 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $17.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of HFC opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.66.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 195,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

