Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce sales of $522.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.00 million and the highest is $529.50 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $400.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $267.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.20 and a 200 day moving average of $287.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. Littelfuse has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,270 shares of company stock worth $9,340,794. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 54.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

