Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period.

OLLI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 5,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $123.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

