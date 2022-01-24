Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Post $2.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

STX stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.38. 51,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

