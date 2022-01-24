Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Shake Shack reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Shake Shack stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

