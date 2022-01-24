Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.34. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

SUPN stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 118,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

