Zacks: Analysts Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report sales of $353.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.90 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $88.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $38,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Digital Turbine by 153.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after buying an additional 510,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $28,875,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

