Zacks: Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $42.46. 31,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,190. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

