Zacks: Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $42.46. 31,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,190. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
