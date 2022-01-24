Zacks: Analysts Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report sales of $7.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.22 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $26.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $26.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

NYSE:CRM opened at $218.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.30.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,102 shares of company stock valued at $79,466,715 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

