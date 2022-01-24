Zacks: Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post sales of $19.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $58.30 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $17.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $154.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after acquiring an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,062 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $684.26 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

