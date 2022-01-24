Zacks: Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.48 Million

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post sales of $19.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $58.30 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $17.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $154.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after acquiring an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,062 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $684.26 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.