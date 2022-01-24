Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of ACB opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

